DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Gem City Black Business Month is returning with over 20 events hosted by local business resource providers and entrepreneurs.

On Aug. 1, Gem City Black Business Month kicks off to celebrate and amplify Black businesses in the Dayton area.

“Gem City Black Business Month is an initiative designed to strengthen the Black entrepreneurial community in our region,” said Whitney Barkley, director of the Greater West Dayton Incubator. “Black businesses have come so far, but still need the full support of our entire ecosystem to truly blaze a path for generational wealth and sustainability.”

This year’s events will include educational, cultural and social events to provide Black entrepreneurs with opportunities to learn, connect and support other businesses.

Some of the highlighters events for this year include:

Cultural Capital & Resource Community Fair

Aug. 18

10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

31 S. Main St., Dayton

Gem City Black Business Expo

Aug. 27

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

215 E. 3rd St., Dayton

16th Annual Dayton African American Cultural Festival

Aug. 20 through 21

Noon to 6 p.m.

101 E. Helena St., Dayton

For a full list of events throughout the month, or to register, click here.