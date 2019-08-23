Gebhardt Road open in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A road project in Washington Township has been completed with the road fully back open.

Gebhardt Road is now paved, striped, and open to traffic. The project included widening the two-lane road and installing curb, gutter, and storm sewers from Social Row Road to the south end of Oak Grove Park.

Resurfacing took place along the project area and also beyond it to the Warren County line. Work to widen and improve Gerbhardt Road has been underway since June.

