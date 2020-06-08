Live Now
GCPH to spray for mosquitos in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County Public Health (GCPH) will be applying adulticide to help control the adult mosquito population in western Beavercreek throughout the week.

The general area of the mosquito spraying will be north of Shakertown Road, east of I-675, west of Firewood Drive and south of East Patterson Road. The application process will start a little before sundown and continue for around 90 minutes.

GCPH says the purpose of fogging for mosquitoes is to reduce the mosquito population and the risk of West Nile virus which can be fatal in some cases. Adding that when done correctly by its professional sanitarians the treatment will not harm people, pets, animals or the environment.

If residents wish to opt out of the adulticide activity in the area around their home, GCPH asks that they call 937-374-5607 or send an email to ehpermits@gcph.info.

For more information about Greene County Public Health, visit www.gcph.info or call 937-374-5600.

