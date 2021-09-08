GCPH to expand COVID-19 clinic hours

Registered nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County Public Health will expand its hours for its COVID-19 clinic.

The hours will be expanded to include Fridays from 8:30 – 11:30 a.m., which is in addition to the ongoing Thursday clinic held 2:00 – 3:30 p.m., according to a release. The additional hours will begin on Friday, September 17. The clinics are held at the GCPH main office located at 360 Wilson Drive in Xenia. 

Public Health said it has also scheduled a drive-thru clinic to be held on Tuesday, October 5 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Fairborn Fire Station #2 located at 2200 Commerce Center Blvd. The clinic will offer Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for 1st and 2nd doses. Third doses of Pfizer only are for those that are immunocompromised. 

GCPH said if boosters for the general public receive the formal recommendation and guidance from the FDA and the CDC, it will notify the public of additional information and guidance.

You can schedule an appointment using www.gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. For more information about Greene County Public Health, visit www.gcph.info or call (937) 374-5600.

