XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County Public Health finally completed its 100th-anniversary celebration with the burial and dedication of a time capsule on Friday, October 8.

According to a release by GCPH, the 100th anniversary was celebrated last year in 2020, however, due to the pandemic, the time capsule ceremony was forced to be delayed.

At 2 p.m. on Friday, Public Health officials and local leaders gathered with the community at the Public Health building at 360 Wilson Drive to bury the time capsule memorializing the events of the coronavirus pandemic.

The capsule included newspaper articles from the Dayton Daily News and Xenia Daily Gazette, empty vials of each brand of COVID-19 vaccine, a homemade face mask, thank you cards, a map of Greene County and a timeline of the pandemic, among other items.

The capsule will not be opened until October of 2070.