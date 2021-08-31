GCPH offering 3rd vaccine dose for immune-compromised people

FILE – In this June 11, 2021, file photo, a healthcare worker administrates a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a student during a vaccination clinic hosted by Jewel Osco in Wheeling, Ill. U.S. health officials Wednesday, Aug. 18, recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County Public Health is now offering the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for immune-compromised people.

GCPH said it is providing the dose only to those individuals who are immune-compromised who have had either Pfizer or Moderna. According to the release, at this time, an additional dose is not recommended for people received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Kettering Health and Meijer also announced earlier this month that they are offering a third dose of the vaccine to eligible people.

