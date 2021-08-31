GCPH offering 3rd vaccine dose for immune-compromised people

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 11, 2021, file photo, a healthcare worker administrates a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a student during a vaccination clinic hosted by Jewel Osco in Wheeling, Ill. U.S. health officials Wednesday, Aug. 18, recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County Public Health is now offering the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for immune-compromised people.

GCPH said it is providing the dose only to those individuals who are immune-compromised who have had either Pfizer or Moderna. According to the release, at this time, an additional dose is not recommended for people received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Kettering Health and Meijer also announced earlier this month that they are offering a third dose of the vaccine to eligible people.

For more information, visit www.gcph.info.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Litter, water, trails, how parks are managing damage caused by visitors

2 dead in highway collapse in Mississippi

WFLA Now: Families line up outside Venice chiropractor’s office for medical mask exemption forms

Venice chiropractor signs dozens of medical exemption forms as Sarasota school mask mandate goes in effect

Governor DeWine lowers flags for Ohio Overdose Awareness Day

New Lebanon Local Schools closing school due to illness

More News