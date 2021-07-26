GCPH extends hours for vaccine clinics; will offer vaccines at fair

A 15-year-old receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County Public Health is extending clinic hours for the COVID-19 vaccine at their main office and will also have vaccines available at the Greene County Fair.

GCPH said residents can receive a COVID-19 vaccine during the hours of 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursdays, July 29, August 5 and August 12; or 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturdays, July 31, August 7 and August 14. The clinics will be at their office on 360 Wilson Drive.

There will also be nurses providing vaccinations at the Greene County Public Health trailer at the Greene County Fair on Wednesday, August 4 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., and Thursday, August 5 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. The trailer is located between the Fair Office and the Assembly Hall, right behind the dining pavilion. Appointments are not necessary.

For more information about Greene County Public Health, call (937) 374-5600 or visit www.gcph.info. For COVID-19 related questions, you can send an email to covid19@gcph.info.