GCHD achieving high success rate through at-home vaccinations

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Helped along by a program that’s taking doses to doorstep, Greene County Public Health has provided 30 percent of its residents with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — giving it one of the highest vaccination rates in the Miami Valley.

“They’re just so grateful that we show up, we care and still care and do everything we can to get our community back up and running,” said Melissa Howell, health commissioner for the GCHD.

The program aims to make the vaccine more accessible to those who may be homebound. Examples of qualifying patients for at-home doses are cancer patients, physically impaired or severely at-risk that are required to get an ambulance or secure medical transportation to receive a dose.

“We haven’t had any trouble having vaccines available, we’ve given Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to our homebound,” said Howell. “Primarily we do use the Johnson & Johnson because it’s a single stick, it’s one time to the home and very convenient for them.”

Anyone needing an at-home vaccination should call the Greene County Public Health Department to register. On the day of your vaccination, the health department will call you beforehand, verify employee’s names that will be arriving and present proper credentials before inoculation. The health department is asking for continued patience as demand for registration remains high.

“Our phone lines are so busy right now, sometimes people can’t get through,” said Howell. “They may not be cognitively able to pick up the phone and call us so we’re seeking multiple ways for people to email or call the health department and let us know.”

Over 160 Greene county residents benefited from the program so far. On April 13, the Ohio National Guard will come to Greene County, they’ll assist vaccinating low income seniors in Yellow Springs, Fairborn, Xenia and Bellbrook.