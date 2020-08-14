Gateway Cathedral offers virtual learning assistance

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) –As more schools opt for 100 percent online learning to start of the school year, many families are concerned about childcare. The Gateway Cathedral has created the virtual learning assistance center to help those in need.

“What we’re offering is a safe environment, a supervised environment so families can work while students complete their online virtual learning experience,” said Norman Scearce, Pastor of Gateway Cathedral.

On August 24, the center will open to 50 students from kindergarten through 6th grade whose school has required 100 percent remote learning. Students will need to bring their district provided laptops, hotspots, and headphones, the district provided instruction, and district-provided breakfasts and lunch. The cost is $35.

“There still is a very real issue that families still have to work. Businesses are opening back up again and children have no place to go and so before families are positioned to leave them home by themselves they can bring them here,” said Pastor Scearce.

The center will be open 8:00 am-3:00 pm daily. To register for the virtual learning center click here.

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar