Gate closed at WPAFB after crash

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) — A person is in the hospital after crashing into a gate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

According to base officials, a person crashed their vehicle into gate 1A in Area A around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night. They were transported to Soin Medical Center and their condition is not known at this time.

WPAFB said Gate 1A sustained extensive damage and will be closed until further notice. The base said they hope to have the gate open on Tuesday, however.

In the meantime, base personnel who normally use gate 1A are being asked to use gate 12A (AFMC Gate).

WPAFB said A notice will be posted as soon as the repairs are complete.