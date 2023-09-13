DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has released a list of scheduled gate hours and road closures due to the Air Force Marathon this weekend.

On Sept. 16, the following changes will be in effect:

Area A

Gate 1A – Closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., part of the marathon route.

Gate 12A – No scheduled closure, but vehicles will only have access to Spruce Way via Redbud Lane.

Gate 15A – Closed, part of the marathon route.

Gate 16A – Closed. Commercial vehicles can be inspected at Gate 12A instead.

Gate 18A – Open intermittently for volunteers only.

Gate 26A – Open from 4 to 7 a.m., and 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. for volunteers and fire department personnel only.

Area B

Gate 19B – Open, however, there is restricted access throughout Area B until the last runner passes 8th Street. Area B should be open by 1 p.m., but this is subject to change.

Gate 1B – Closed, part of the marathon route.

Gate 22B – Open from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. for public access.

Public Parking

Public access parking on the base will be available through Spinning Road Gate at the intersection of Spinning Road and Airway Road, Armory Gate off of Harshman Avenue and Gate 22B off of I-675.

The gate at The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will be open to the public after 7:30 a.m.

Public Roads

State Route 444 – There will be four barriers set up, due to being part of the marathon route.

Kauffman Road – From 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be road closures between Wright State University and the Air Force Base at the intersections of National Road, McClellan Drive, Shields Avenue and Zink Road.

Springfield Street – The eastbound lane will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Find more information about the Air Force Marathon by clicking here.