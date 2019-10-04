Gas station in Spring Valley Township damaged by fire

Crews battle a fire at the Marathon gas station on W. Spring Valley Paintersville Road in Spring Valley Township on Friday, October 4, 2019. (Photo: Stacy Worley)

SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A gas station in Spring Valley Township was damaged by fire early Friday.

Crews responded to reports of a fire at the Marathon gas station on W. Spring Valley Paintersville Road, near US-42, around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say firefighters were able to contain the fire quickly.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.