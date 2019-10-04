Closings
Gas station in Spring Valley Township damaged by fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Crews battle a fire at the Marathon gas station on W. Spring Valley Paintersville Road in Spring Valley Township on Friday, October 4, 2019. (Photo: Stacy Worley)

SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A gas station in Spring Valley Township was damaged by fire early Friday.

Crews responded to reports of a fire at the Marathon gas station on W. Spring Valley Paintersville Road, near US-42, around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say firefighters were able to contain the fire quickly.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

