Gas pipeline upgrades underway in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Gas pipeline upgrades are underway in Dayton. Vectren crews have started replacing gas mains and service lines as part of the company’s pipeline replacement program.

A Vectren representative will contact customers to provide an overview of the required work.

Construction for these pipeline projects could take several weeks to complete.

Streets affected during the first few projects include: Pershing Boulevard, Elliot Avenue, Brad Circle, Arnold Place, Dayton Avenue, Holt Street, Meredith Street, Williams Street, Middle Street, Easton Street, Fairview Avenue, Wabash Avenue, Rugby Road, Rustic Road, Mayfair Road, Baltimore Street, Alton Avenue, Alaska Street and Leonhard Street.

Click here to see a map of current pipeline replacement projects.

