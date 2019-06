WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A gas leak was reported in Washington Township Thursday, according to Washington Township Fire Department.

The gas leak was caused by a construction crew hitting a gas line at the intersection of Spring Valley Pike and Paragon Road at around 11 am.

Washington Township Gas Leak (WDTN)

The surrounding area was not evacuated.

Washington Township Fire said it is not sure how long it will take to clean up the scene.