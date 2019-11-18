Breaking News
Gas leak reported at BMV in New Carlisle
Gas leak reported at BMV in New Carlisle

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The BMV in New Carlisle is being evacuated due to a gas leak, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The leak was reported around 4:30 pm at the business located at 430 North Main Street.

It is unclear at this time what may have caused the leak, but gas service has been shut off to the facility.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story.

