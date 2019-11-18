NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The BMV in New Carlisle is being evacuated due to a gas leak, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
The leak was reported around 4:30 pm at the business located at 430 North Main Street.
It is unclear at this time what may have caused the leak, but gas service has been shut off to the facility.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- City of Springfield decides to maintain separate dispatch center from Clark County
- Despite recent gun violence, GOP remains quiet on reform
- U.S. farmers could get holiday gift from D.C., Pelosi hopes to pass USMCA in 2019
- Gas leak reported at BMV in New Carlisle
- Secret Sister scam making revival on social media