DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A road is temporarily closed in Troy, as crews try and repair a gas leak.

The city of Troy released a message on social media saying West Main Street at Plum Street is temporarily closed following a gas leak.

The city says CenterPoint Energy is on scene trying to stop the leak and isolate the issue. Troy said in the message they are hoping to have the roadway reopened sometime Wednesday evening.

Our partners at Miami Valley Today say a contractor hit a gas line around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Businesses in the area that are affected by the leak will be notified in-person by officials.