DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – While gas prices have seen a decrease across the US and here in the Miami Valley, drivers like Dylan Wayne Jones said they’re still feeling the impact of gas prices.

“I’ve watched where I spend my leisurely money. You know, don’t spend as much because the fact that I’m spending $115 to fill it up, and I do that once to twice a week,” said Jones.

Even though prices are down, Cedarville University Economics Professor Dr. Jeff Haymond warned people to not get excited, because this trend might change. “So, it’s down a little bit now, but I think that’s mainly because we’ve seen a little bit…the wars gone a little bit better, the price of oil is down,” said Haymond. “There’s a lot of reasons why it might get worse for the foreseeable future. I mean we’ve got underlying inflation, independent of the price of oil. Oil is just one part of our inflationary process, right? Because too much money being printed.”

If Russian President Vladimir Putin continues an escalation in the war in Ukraine, Haymond said we can expect to see spikes in both gas and oil pricing.

“We could have 200 dollar barrel oil and seven dollar gas. I’m just making those numbers up but the point is, those numbers being made up are probably as realistic as any other expectation because it’s so much uncertainty,” said Haymond.

It’s an uncertainty that’s causing panic in drivers like Jones, who feels it might be in the US’s best benefit to reopen the Russian pipeline to lower gas prices. “Even though they’re doing what they’re doing over in Ukraine you know it’s our problem but not our problem in the same hand. If it affects millions of people across the country then hey, might need to do business with them,” said Jones.