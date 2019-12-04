Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

Garth Brooks to perform 2020 show in Cincinnati

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Garth Brooks accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – The No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history is coming to southwest Ohio in 2020, performing in Cincinnati in May.

Garth Brooks will be performing at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium on May 16, 2020 at 7 pm. The concert in Cincinnati is the only one scheduled in the Ohio, Kentucky, or West Virginia area.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 am. The link to buy Garth Brooks tickets can be found by clicking HERE.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS