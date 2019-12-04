Garth Brooks to perform 2020 show in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – The No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history is coming to southwest Ohio in 2020, performing in Cincinnati in May.
Garth Brooks will be performing at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium on May 16, 2020 at 7 pm. The concert in Cincinnati is the only one scheduled in the Ohio, Kentucky, or West Virginia area.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 am.
