Garth Brooks live at Dixie Twin Drive-In June 27

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Garth Brooks will perform at 300 drive-in theaters simultaneously across North America, and attendees don’t even have to leave their cars.

The concert is Saturday, June 27, and will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoors theaters, according to organizers.

Dayton-area fans will be watching from Dixie Twin Drive-in and can buy tickets for $100.

The show will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local health mandates. Organizers partnered with leading health experts to establish procedures for staff and fans.

These will include:

  • Maintaining at least six feet of space between vehicles
  • The use of personal protective equipment by staff
  • Leveraging contactless payment and ticketing systems
  • Limiting capacity in restrooms
