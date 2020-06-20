Garth Brooks drive-in concert tickets to go back on sale after some fans report issues

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tickets for Garth Brooks’ drive-in concert will be back on sale Saturday after Ticketmaster says some customers experienced issues while trying to purchase their tickets.
In just two hours, 50,000 tickets (or cars) were sold for the June 27 event. Averaging five people per car, this equates to 250,000 attending. 120,000 were still waiting to buy their tickets.
Ticketmaster said, “We had an issue today during the on sale in which fans may have received an error message during checkout; however, their order and credit card was processed, causing some fans to have duplicate tickets and charges, which are being refunded. We will be putting all the events back on sale tomorrow, Saturday at 12pm ET / 9am PT. These will be general admission tickets so don’t worry, you have another chance to join us at the drive-in for a great Garth event.“
Tickets will be on sale at this website. From there, you can review drive-in theaters available in your area. Tickets will cost $100 and availability is limited. Each ticket admits one passenger car/truck. The concert takes place rain or shine at dusk.
Drive-in theaters not currently set to air the concert who want to can contact driveinowners@encorelive.com.
Organizers are adhering to CDC guidelines such as social distancing, the use of personal protective equipment by staff, contactless payment and ticketing systems, and limiting capacity in restrooms. Concession guidelines will vary by state regulations.
