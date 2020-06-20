Garth Brooks drive-in concert tickets to go back on sale after some fans report issues

FILE – In this Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012 file photo, Garth Brooks performs during the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductions in Nashville, Tenn. Like an ill-fated romance in a country song, Garth Brooks and Dublin just weren’t meant to be. Promoters say five Irish concerts by the country music star have been canceled after a battle between venue owners and local residents. More than 400,000 tickets had been sold for the gigs, due to start at Croke Park stadium on July 25. The stint had been billed as a “Comeback Special” for the 52-year-old superstar after more than a decade of semi-retirement. Brooks was originally scheduled to play two shows, and when the number was increased to cope with demand, some residents complained. City authorities gave permission for three concerts, but promoter Peter Aiken said Tuesday that attempts to reach agreement on the final two had failed and “no concerts will take place.” (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, file)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tickets for Garth Brooks’ drive-in concert will be back on sale Saturday after Ticketmaster says some customers experienced issues while trying to purchase their tickets.

In just two hours, 50,000 tickets (or cars) were sold for the June 27 event. Averaging five people per car, this equates to 250,000 attending. 120,000 were still waiting to buy their tickets.

There will be a second ON SALE for #GarthDriveIn tomorrow 12pm ET/9am PT!! If you didn't get a ticket today, @uniiverse tells me tomorrow will run smoother! Let's make the 27th AWESOME! I love you guys and thanks for being SO patient!!! love, g pic.twitter.com/ssT7AAHXXB — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 19, 2020

Ticketmaster said, “We had an issue today during the on sale in which fans may have received an error message during checkout; however, their order and credit card was processed, causing some fans to have duplicate tickets and charges, which are being refunded. We will be putting all the events back on sale tomorrow, Saturday at 12pm ET / 9am PT. These will be general admission tickets so don’t worry, you have another chance to join us at the drive-in for a great Garth event.“

Tickets will be on sale at this website. From there, you can review drive-in theaters available in your area. Tickets will cost $100 and availability is limited. Each ticket admits one passenger car/truck. The concert takes place rain or shine at dusk.

Drive-in theaters not currently set to air the concert who want to can contact driveinowners@encorelive.com.

Organizers are adhering to CDC guidelines such as social distancing, the use of personal protective equipment by staff, contactless payment and ticketing systems, and limiting capacity in restrooms. Concession guidelines will vary by state regulations.