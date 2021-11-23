BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A graphic designer has been training for a pro wrestling match for the last year to raise money for mental health awareness, and he has a good luck charm.

Ricky Henry will be entering the ring Saturday at Future Great Wrestling (FGW) in Butler County with Frank the Gargoyle in his corner.

“Ricky is such a great guy, and he designed all of the shirts through Cincy Shirts for me,” says Denise Starr, who owns Frank the Gargoyle. “When he contacted me and asked me if I would be interested in participating I was like absolutely.”

Frank the Gargoyle will be coming to the match to support Ricky, better known for these purposes as “Elliott Warshaw.”

“Everybody in wrestling has an alias. For me, I’m a big fan of E.T. Elliot was obviously the kid’s name in ET. And then Warshaw was the name of the guy who programmed the old E.T. Atari game,” explains Ricky.

He will be facing off with his trainer, Cody Hawk.

“I’ve beaten the crap out of him a lot. And I’m going to beat the crap out of him some more. And the night of the show I’m going to beat the crap out of him there too,” laughs Cody.

Ricky has been training for the match for about a year, but it’s more than an item to check off his bucket list; it’s to raise money for a good cause.

“Mental health awareness is near and dear to me, something I stare in the face every single day,” says Ricky. “You may not know people are suffering. A lot of times people are suffering in silence.”

Feeling a personal connection, proceeds from the match will go to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

“Everybody can identify with that at some point in their life. It really tugs on the heart strings. And I’m glad we can help out and while we’re at it, why not entertain some people,” says FGW owner Brian LeVick.

Fans will be able to take photos with Frank the Gargoyle. The Frank shirts sold will also benefit AFSP.

For more information or tickets, click here.