GERMAN TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Injuries were reported after a three-vehicle crash involving a garbage truck early Thursday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a call came in around 1:39 p.m. on Oct. 19 about a three-vehicle crash. The crash happened at the intersection of Carlisle Pike and State Route 4 in German Township.

The crash involved three vehicles, including a garbage truck. One of the vehicles involved reportedly rear-ended the garbage truck.

Injuries have been reported, with one person transported to a local hospital.