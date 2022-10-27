Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene after a garbage truck caught fire on Thursday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a Rumpke truck caught fire just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. Crews responded to I-75 southbound at Keowee Street to put out the flames.

All lanes on I-75 remain open to traffic, a sergeant with the local dispatch center said. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Authorities did not say what events might have led up to the fire. This incident remains under investigation.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.