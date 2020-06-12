Garage sales now permitted with increased health and safety guidelines

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Crains Run neighborhood in Miamisburg is still hosting their annual community garage sale this week.

Homeowner David Lemons says he and his wife have seen dozens of visitors since the event started on Thursday.

“We opened up on Thursday morning and there were probably 17 [or] 18 people already waiting for the door to go up,” said Lemons.

While spring cleaning often leads to garage sales in many communities, the coronavirus pandemic is a cause for caution according to Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

“When you go from sale to sale you’re increasing your chances and you’re also increasing the chances of the homeowners [for contracting COVID-19] because there’s more contact. So you really want to keep [visiting] to a minimum as much as possible,” explained Dan Suffoletto, public information specialist with the public health department.

For those in the Crains Run community, the garage sale offered a chance to get deals, but also to socialize.

“I think this year because of the COVID people kind of got out of the house, it was an opportunity for everyone to get out, co-mingle with each other…and do some garage sale shopping,” said Lemons.

There are some precautions that should be taken before visiting houses and taking home special deals.

According to Dan Suffoletto, shoppers should avoid touching too many items, limit the number of family members they take shopping and limit the number of houses they visit. He also says that those looking to sell should wipe down surfaces as much as possible, and limit the number of visitors in their garage at one time. In addition everyone should wear masks and practice social distancing as much as possible.

For more information and guidelines on Outdoor Retail Shopping and Garage Sales, click here.