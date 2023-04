DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A garage fire quickly spread to an RV and a neighboring building in Dayton’s historic Grafton Hill neighborhood overnight.

According to 911 calls, a passerby saw flames coming from a detached garage on West Grand Avenue near Grafton Avenue just before midnight on Tuesday, April 18.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported that the fire ended up spreading to an RV and a nearby building.

No one was reportedly injured in the fire and the cause remains under investigation.