DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department was dispatched to a garage fire in the 500-block of Leo Street Wednesday, April 15 at around 4 a.m.
According to officials the fire had engulfed two cars by the time they arrived. One of the cars was in the garage, and the other was outside of it. Both cars were destroyed.
At this time the fire department believes the cause to be suspsicious.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- West Alexandria Fire Chief Jeff Shafer investigated for ethics violations
- Social distancing in US may be necessary into 2022, Harvard study says
- Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Tuesday
- Garage fire on Leo Street destroys 2 cars
- Nonprofit delivers supplies to seniors, others most at risk during pandemic