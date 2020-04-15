Live Now
Garage fire on Leo Street destroys 2 cars

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Fire Department was dispatched to a garage fire in the 500-block of Leo Street Wednesday, April 15 at around 4 a.m.

According to officials the fire had engulfed two cars by the time they arrived. One of the cars was in the garage, and the other was outside of it. Both cars were destroyed.

At this time the fire department believes the cause to be suspsicious.

