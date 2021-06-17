Garage fire in Sidney causes over $35K in damages

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews were sent to a structure fire on North Main Avenue in Sidney Thursday morning.

The Sidney Fire Department said that the call came in around 11:23 a.m. reporting a garage fire. When firefighters arrived they saw heavy flames coming from the exterior of the garage and from the attic space above it.

Everyone that was inside when the fire started was out by the time crews arrived.

The property damage is estimated at $25,000 for the structure and $10,000 for its contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department Investigation Unit.