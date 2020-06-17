Live Now
Garage destroyed in Miamisburg fire

Local News

Miamisburg garage fire

WDTN Photo

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A garage was destroyed in a fire in Miamisburg Wednesday afternoon.

Crews at the scene tell 2 NEWS the fire broke out just after 3 p.m. in the 1100 block of Kercher Street. Upon their arrival, they found a garage on the property covered in flames.

The structure is a total loss.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

