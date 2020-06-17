Garage destroyed in Miamisburg fire

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A garage was destroyed in a fire in Miamisburg Wednesday afternoon.
Crews at the scene tell 2 NEWS the fire broke out just after 3 p.m. in the 1100 block of Kercher Street. Upon their arrival, they found a garage on the property covered in flames.
The structure is a total loss.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Senate Republicans roll out police reform package
- $10 hotel rooms, more deals offered as resorts try to bring tourists back to Las Vegas
- Lawmakers, military brass working to eliminate racial injustice in nation’s armed forces
- Lawmakers say FAA stonewalling 737 Max crash investigation
- With God’s Grace feeds hundreds with mobile food pantry