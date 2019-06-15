Gaming tournament raises money for tornado relief

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Saturday the Englewood store Gaming Adventures hosted a charity gaming tournament to benefit people affected by the storms.

It was an all-day event. The store says 100 percent of the money raised is going to relief efforts. They also collected relief items, including food, personal care products, cleaning supplies, baby supplies, first-aid items, and more.

Co-owner Anita Howard says, “We would like to give back to the community that gives back to us. We appreciate their patronage here and want to help. Come on out, bring your donations, and have a good time with us.”

The food collected will be donated to The Foodbank to make sure it gets in the right hands.

