DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dixie Twin Drive-in is fostering healthy competition in the community with two Mario Kart tournaments.

Dixie Twin Drive-in has partnered with Connect E-Sports to host two Mario Kart tournaments this summer. Players of all ages are invited to join the competition, playing for cash prizes, movie passes and a Dixie twin t-shirt and drawstring bag.

“We wanted to partner with Connect E-Sports and bring a video game tournament to the Drive-In to produce an event Dayton has never seen before!” said Alan Copeland, General Manager of the Dixie Twin Drive-In. “These events will help bring various generations together for a fun night out featuring video games.”

The tournaments will be held on July 25 and August 22 at the Dixie Twin Drive-In. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the event will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Players must pay a fee of $25 to enter the competition, $10 of which goes into the prize pool. For spectators, the entry fee is $15 a carload.

To register for the competition, or for more information, click here.