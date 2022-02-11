DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As Super Bowl Sunday approaches, one local pizzeria has designed a Bengals-themed special based on the Cincinnati classic game food: The Who Dey Dog.

At Old Scratch Pizza, patrons can order The Who Dey Dog, a meal Old Scratch describes as a hotdog topped with Cincinnati chili, chopped onion and shredded cheddar cheese, all nestled inside an oven-fired pizza crust bun. This meal also comes with a side of oyster crackers and hot sauce.

According to a post on Old Scratch’s Facebook page, this fun treat will be available at both the Dayton and Centerville locations from Thursday, February 10 until Super Bowl Sunday.

To explore the rest of the Old Scratch menu, click here.