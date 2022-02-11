DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As Super Bowl Sunday approaches, one local pizzeria has designed a Bengals-themed special based on the Cincinnati classic game food: The Who Dey Dog.

At Old Scratch Pizza, patrons can order The Who Dey Dog, a meal Old Scratch describes as a hotdog topped with Cincinnati chili, chopped onion and shredded cheddar cheese, all nestled inside an oven-fired pizza crust bun.  This meal also comes with a side of oyster crackers and hot sauce.

According to a post on Old Scratch’s Facebook page, this fun treat will be available at both the Dayton and Centerville locations from Thursday, February 10 until Super Bowl Sunday.

