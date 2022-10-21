Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WASHINGTON (WDTN) — Honor Flight Dayton gave over 100 veterans from the Miami Valley the chance to Washington D.C. and their memorials on Oct. 15.

Veterans along with their guardians were able to visit Arlington National Cemetery, the Air Force Memorial, the World War II Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial and the Korean Memorial.

Below are moments from the veterans’ trip:

Just when the veterans thought their day was over, they were greeted by family and friends at the gate at Dayton International Airport.

Making their way into the lobby, over 1,200 people were waiting to greet and welcome home the veterans.

Families, military, friends and strangers all met in the lobby of the airport to celebrate the veterans.

Once everyone had made it into the lobby, the entire group ended their day with the National Anthem.

The veterans had finally gotten the welcome home that they deserved after all of these years.