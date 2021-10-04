SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The discount department store Gabe’s, formerly known as Gabriel Brothers Inc., is building a new distribution center in Springfield, a release said.

The center will be built at the PrimeOhio II Industrial park at Prime Parkway. Construction is expected to begin in mid-October, the release said, and the business will begin hiring in the fall of 2022. The facility is expected to open in February of 2023.

This facility, at over 850,000 square feet, is the company’s largest distribution center yet, and is expected to provide over 1,000 full-time and part-time jobs to the surrounding community.