Fuzz Therapy puppies snuggle up to stressed students

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Sometimes all students need is a little cuddle time with puppies to destress.

The students at Wright State University are approaching their finals and the stress of classes, homework, and balancing other obligations can become overwhelming for many attending classes this time of year.

In order to alleviate that stress, the Wright State libraries have set up their annual Fuzz Therapy.

Students are encouraged to break from their studies in order to have fun and relax for several minutes with the puppies.

“Who doesn’t love to get a puppy kiss?” asked Hannah Arth, one of the puppies’ socializers who works with the animals everyday.

The line stretched through the library as students anxiously awaited their chance to spend time with the animals. Several students even shed tears after being so overwhelmed by their presence.

The puppies come from 4 Paws For Ability in Xenia. The dogs are being trained to become service animals. The puppies are fostered by Wright State students throughout the year and activities like Fuzz Therapy give the puppies a chance to socialize and learn to be around large groups of people.

“Puppies are always happy and that lightens everyone’s moods,” said Arth.

Fuzz Therapy is just one part of a larger program the library began called Destress for Success. The self-care program encourages students to take part in multiple activities that help with relaxation students taking the necessary care of their overworked minds and bodies.

“There have been a lot of people studying and sharing their anxieties and stress,” said Heather Back, the Student Success Librarian at the school. “Having [these programs] help them feel less stress.”

Other activities include jewelry and button-making, mindful yoga, and creating vision boards for upcoming semesters.

“It all relaxes them,” said Arth. “We’ve had people come crying to us, saying they just put their dog down before finals and they feel so much better just being able to sit there and cuddle a puppy.”

The program has become a student favorite and has increased in popularity since being created almost a decade ago.

As this year’s Fuzz Therapy came to a close, officials asked students what other activities could help with stress relief in upcoming semesters. The most common response:

“Kittens.”

