Fuyao ‘laser-focused’ on safety’ after OSHA violations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fuyao Group North America responded to fines levied by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Monday for violating safety protocols, earning the company a $724,000 fine.

“Fuyao is grateful to the investigators for their hard work over four months to identify safety issues, over half of which we have already addressed,” Fuyao Group North America CEO and president Jeff Liu said in a statement to 2 NEWS. “Now in our third year of full-scale operation, we remain laser-focused on the safety of our associates and the quality of our products.”

The statement came a day after OSHA announced a fine and several violations against Fuyao after inspections that began in February. The OSHA said it was the 12th time in four years Fuyao had been inspected by the administration.

Liu said Fuyao had doubled the size of the Environment Health and Safety Department and developed a comprehensive management system that included “a proactive safety monitoring system.” Fuyao said it has opened a 24-hour onsite medical clinic.

According to Liu, the company has steadily reduced its injury rate, which is 30 percent less than the industry average.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our team,” Liu said. “Our mission is to make Fuyao the world’s best auto glass manufacturing company in all aspects. With this mission in mind, we continue to improve our operations and closely cooperate with OSHA.”