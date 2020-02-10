Live Now
2 NEWS at 6 is streaming live now

Fuyao extends congratulations to ‘American Factory’ filmmakers for Oscar win

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Mark Ruffalo with filmmakers Jeff Reichert, Julia Reichert, and Steven Bognar, winners of the Documentary Feature award for “American Factory,” poses in the press room during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Fuyao Glass America extended their congratulations to Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar Monday after the filmmakers won an Oscar for “American Factory.”

Mr. Cho Tak Wong, founder and chairman of China’s Fujian-based Fuyao Glass Industry Group, said the directors “deserve the award” because of their “professionalism and strong commitment to their work.”

Chairman Cho spoke with the winners at a Netflix afterparty to offer his congratulations.

Reichert and Bognar approached Cho five years ago about the film and were granted unfettered access to the Fuyao plant.

Cho believes transparency and openness will help Fuyao improve and serve their clients better.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS