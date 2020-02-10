Fuyao extends congratulations to ‘American Factory’ filmmakers for Oscar win

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Mark Ruffalo with filmmakers Jeff Reichert, Julia Reichert, and Steven Bognar, winners of the Documentary Feature award for “American Factory,” poses in the press room during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Fuyao Glass America extended their congratulations to Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar Monday after the filmmakers won an Oscar for “American Factory.”

Mr. Cho Tak Wong, founder and chairman of China’s Fujian-based Fuyao Glass Industry Group, said the directors “deserve the award” because of their “professionalism and strong commitment to their work.”

Chairman Cho spoke with the winners at a Netflix afterparty to offer his congratulations.

Reichert and Bognar approached Cho five years ago about the film and were granted unfettered access to the Fuyao plant.

Cho believes transparency and openness will help Fuyao improve and serve their clients better.