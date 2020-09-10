Fuyao announces 350 new jobs, Moraine mayor says they need to be filled quickly

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Thursday morning, executives with Fuyao Glass America announced the opening of 350 new positions in their plants. Moraine Mayor, Elaine Allison and Congressman Mike Turner were present at the press conference to encourage Miami Valley residents to apply for the positions.

“The time is now for someone to apply to this position,” said Mayor Allison. “Don’t wait. Someone could take the job ahead of you and the job won’t be there; or, [Fuyao] make think the investment they’ve made, we can’t fill and the job will go somewhere else.”

Fuyao executives say, despite the pandemic, their products are in high demand, leading to a recent $45 million investment in the Moraine plant.

They’re hoping to hire employees that will stay long term. but if they can’t fill these positions the company may move these new jobs to another facility. Congressman Turner believes this could be a problem for the Miami Valley region when it comes to future investments, if this happens.

“If we’re not able to fill the jobs that we have we can’t attract additional businesses,” he said.

For more information on hiring and jobs at Fuyao Glass America, click here.