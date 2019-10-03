Future Strike Team members learn rope rescue techniques used during tornado outbreak

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – 19 firefighters completed four days of rope rescue training, learning techniques used during the Memorial Day tornadoes.

All of the first responders were from the region and completed the training at the Englewood fire training facility, learning how to raise and lower other rescuers or patients into or from an elevation.

Gary Hamilton, a retired lieutenant with Columbus fire department, told 2NEWS it’s the basis of becoming a strike team member.

“We have a backup line and there’s always a chance for failure in rope systems, so they’re getting an opportunity to try different tools that are used to stop a catastrophic failure of a rescue load,” said Hamilton.

Several hopeful firefighters learned those safety techniques on the 45 foot tall training center knowing they can come in handy.

Immediately following the Memorial Day tornadoes, our Region three Strike Team members were joined by Region four out of Columbus and Region six out of Cincinnati to help search the collapsed buildings.

“We made sure the citizens out here were safe, nobody was trapped,” said Hamilton. “The local first responders were very busy, so they weren’t maybe able to cover all the areas. “

Hamiton and the Region Three Strike Team leader said today was just the basis of the training for the strike team.

There are actually six disciplines that these firefighters will be trained on, like trench collapse, etc.

