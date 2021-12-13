DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miami Valley furniture company and area nonprofit are teaming up to provide beds for those who might not have one.

Secret Smiles has been partnering with Morris Furniture to deliver a good night sleep to families for two decades.

“We are fortunate enough to get to meet several of the families on deliveries and some of the children have never had their own bed. So we are able to see firsthand how grateful they are,” says Kelly Uhl, board member for Secret Smiles Dayton.

Since the program’s inception, they’ve given away more than 8,200 beds.

“Secret Smiles of Dayton began in 2001. Our founder lived in New York City and she died in the World Trade Center attack. Her sister is from Dayton, Ohio, and in order to honor her memory, Secret Smiles was established here,” says Uhl.

Every dollar raised for Secret Smiles goes to buy beds from Morris Furniture Company.

“Mattresses, bed frames, sheet sets, pillows, everything are housed inside of our warehouses,” describes Kristen Spencer working with marketing and advertising for Morris Furniture Company.

The furniture company then delivers and sets up the beds for free.

“Our founders were very passionate about giving back to our communities. Philanthropy is a pillar of our company,” says Spencer.

The two organizations granting those in need a place to rest their heads at night.

“It’s never not inspiring, never not emotional to see these children and how excited they were to have something that every human should have,” says Spencer.

Morris hopes to donate 500 beds by the end of the year.

You can help Secret Smiles reach its goal of providing beds for families in need by donating during WDTN’s special holiday phone bank from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.