Furlough period extended for Avis car rental workers in Vandalia

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A furlough period for 26 Avis Budget Car Rental employees in Vandalia has been extended.
The affected workers were originally placed in a partial or full furlough between April and June 2020. The furloughs were originally believed to last less than six months but the company cites ongoing coronavirus pandemic as the reason behind the extension.
The company now says 101 employees statewide will either be further furloughed or laid off entirely. Furloughs will continue “until further notice” while the layoffs will be permanent.
