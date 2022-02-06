JAMESTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – HALO K9 Behavior Consultation will be hosting its first-ever “Be My Furever Valentine” event on Sunday.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6 at HALO’s training barn at 2839 Jamestown Gunnersville Rd., HALO will be holding its “Be My Furever Valentine” event.

According to our partners at the Xenia Gazette, HALO said they will have 8-10 dogs available for adoption. They will be a variety of breeds with many larger in size.

According to the Xenia Gazette, tables will be set up with information about each dog, ages ranging from seven months to seven years. Adopters will be asked to fill out an application and a home visit may be scheduled before the dog is released.

Dogs six months and under are usually $350 to adopt while six months and older are in the $150 range. All dogs are fixed, have a microchip and are up to date in shots, said our partners.

HALO relies on private donations and will accept donations of dog food, crates, toys, beddings and leashes. The organization is also on the Amazon and Chewy wishlist.

For more information on consulting, boarding or to schedule a tour, call (937) 736-2055.