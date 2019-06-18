Funnel clouds prompt tornado sirens in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Several reports of small funnel clouds prompted the activation of tornado sirens in Preble County Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says these types of funnel clouds can develop suddenly from showers and thunderstorms, and are usually thin with a needle or rope-like appearance.

These types of funnel clouds rarely touch the ground and are unlikely to cause significant damage if they do.











The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy spotted one of these funnel clouds and was concerned that it looked too close to the ground, so tornado sirens were initially activated in Eaton and West Alexandria before being activated county-wide as a precaution.

No official tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service.

