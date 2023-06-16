DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A funk legend is visiting the Miami Valley this weekend, and you can “celebrate good times” with him.

Robert “Kool” Bell, a founding member and bass player of the band Kool and the Gang, will be in Dayton promoting his beverage line and signing autographs on Sunday.

Kool and the Gang is about to celebrate 60 years of being in the business, starting back in 1964.

Bell shared message to all those looking to keep the funk alive.

“This is Kool from Kool and the Gang, and I’d like to invite everyone out this Sunday is the place to be,” he said. “Now, I have my Le Kool champagne, and I got a rosé for the ladies. Make sure ya’ll be there! We gonna have a party. Seriously.”

Sunday’s event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Club 937 on North Main Street.

Kool and the Gang will also be performing in Youngstown on July 1, becoming the first people to get a star on the city’s new walk of fame.