DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Funk Music Hall of Fame and Exhibition Center is hosting a reception Saturday, November 6 to benefit the Funk Center’s Music Education Program.

Saturday evening, come to ‘The Digital Funk Box’ to watch the unveiling of a traveling exhibit built to teach kids about the Rhythms and impact of Funk Music, a release by the Funk Center said.

Starting in the Schuster Center at 6 pm, this event will include Funk music by Stan “The Man” Brooks, complimentary appetizers, and Warped Wing Root Beer.

The event ends at 7:30, the release said, not long before the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra’s “Rockin’ Orchestra Series” at 8 pm, where the Dayton Funk All-Stars will join the DPO in celebrating the origin of Funk music in Dayton. According to the release, Shirley Murdock will be performing as a special guest, and several pioneers in Funk Music will be in attendance. Concert tickets are sold separately.

Reception Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online here.

Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are required for entry into the Shuster Center.