Funeral workers included in latest vaccine group share experiences on the pandemic frontlines

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral workers are now in Ohio’s Vaccine Group 1c. This includes about 3,600 Ohioans who started getting vaccinated the first week of March. Many directors say they expected to be in an earlier group since they are on the frontlines and deal with the public often, but they are now thankful for the layer of protection the vaccine offers.

“We’re dealing with the public constantly, so…it makes me feel much better and much more safe and I know the arranging people feel safe as well,” sad Bob Hensley, director of operations at Newcomer Funeral Homes in the Dayton and Cincinnati area.

Hensley says since the early days of the pandemic, funeral workers have seen and experienced the devastation of COVID-19.

“For a while… it got a little rough…probably half of the families coming in was for their loved one suffering a COVID-related death,” he said. “There were times when our team was stretched to the limit but everyone showed up to their jobs and served, which is what this job is all about.”

Since funeral home workers vary in age, they’ll have to bring proof of employment to schedule their appointments.

Hensley is hoping once his staff gets vaccinated and restrictions lift, they’ll be able to offer larger funeral service options for those they serve.