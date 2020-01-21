Funeral services set for retired Miami Twp. Police Sergeant

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Township Police are remembering a retired sergeant who recently passed away.

Miami Township Police announced on Facebook that Sgt. Roger Aiken passed away. Aiken served the Miami Township Police Department for over three decades, the department said.

The visitiation for Sgt. Aiken will be held on Friday from 2 pm to 5 pm at Routsong Funeral Home at 2100 E. Stroop Road in Kettering. The funeral will follow the visitation.