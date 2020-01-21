MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Township Police are remembering a retired sergeant who recently passed away.
Miami Township Police announced on Facebook that Sgt. Roger Aiken passed away. Aiken served the Miami Township Police Department for over three decades, the department said.
The visitiation for Sgt. Aiken will be held on Friday from 2 pm to 5 pm at Routsong Funeral Home at 2100 E. Stroop Road in Kettering. The funeral will follow the visitation.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Beavercreek mourns loss of planning and development director
- Overcoming Insecurities
- Coroner: Woman found in Kettering dumpster died from “multiple stab wounds”
- Initial Harley Dilly police report released: Includes new details about teen’s life, time leading up to disappearance
- Funeral services set for retired Miami Twp. Police Sergeant