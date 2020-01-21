1  of  2
Breaking News
Coroner: Woman found in Kettering dumpster died from “multiple stab wounds” Man dies after falling into chemical tank at Dayton business
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senate to debate rules, procedures ahead of opening statements

Funeral services set for retired Miami Twp. Police Sergeant

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Sgt Aiken

Sgt. Aiken (Miami Township Police)

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Township Police are remembering a retired sergeant who recently passed away.

Miami Township Police announced on Facebook that Sgt. Roger Aiken passed away. Aiken served the Miami Township Police Department for over three decades, the department said.

The visitiation for Sgt. Aiken will be held on Friday from 2 pm to 5 pm at Routsong Funeral Home at 2100 E. Stroop Road in Kettering. The funeral will follow the visitation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS