Funeral services set for 4 killed in Christmas Day crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral services have been set for the four people, including two children, who died in a Christmas Day crash in Dayton.

Services for 49-year-old Renee Jones-Blevins, 28-year-old Quaishia Jones, 5-year-old Mae’lah Jones, and 10-year-old Tae-Kquan Jones will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 11 am at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, located at 1501 W. Third Street in Dayton.

The four died in a crash that happened at around 11 am on Christmas Day on Abbey Road, just north of U.S. 35. Dayton Police said that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed, possibly as high as 70 mph in the 35 mph zone.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.