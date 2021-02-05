Funeral services held for OSP Trooper lost to COVID-19

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday, the family and friends of Brad Huffman, gathered at the Xenia Nazarene Church for his funeral services. Huffman passed away in January from COVID-19. He was remembered as a dedicated member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and a big family man.

During the Celebration of Life ceremonies, his OSP colleagues and family made sure to carry on traditions reserved for those like Huffman who dedicated their life and careers to public service.

“It’s the least that we can do to honor Brad for his service and pay our respects to his family,” said Lt. Matt Schmenk, Xenia Highway Patrol Post commander.

An honor guard, police escort and military salute were ways that they chose to honor Huffman and say their goodbyes.

“[We are] making sure that they can see that we value the traditions and we value Brad’s service to his organization and our community,” said Lt. Schmenk.

According to his obituary, Huffman is survived by his father, Donald Huffman, a daughter, Taylor, two sons, Cody and Dylan, three grandchildren, two sisters, a brother, Greg (Chris) Huffman, several nieces and nephews, and many close friends.

Huffman, known as a rock and a mentor to many, was recognized by the Governor in January right after his passing.

His colleagues say the attention to Huffman’s life and career is warranted because of how much he did for others.

“Since his passing he’s being recognized. It just shows you [that] the things that you do for so many years don’t go unnoticed,” said Lt. Schmenk.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that contributions be made to Xenia Nazarene Church in his memory.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Bradley Keith “Brad” Huffman, click here.