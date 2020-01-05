Funeral services held for family killed in Christmas crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A funeral service was held Saturday morning for a four people killed in a fiery Christmas Day crash. Renee Jones-Blevins, 49, Quaishia Jones, 28, Tae’kwaun Jones, 10, and Mae’lah Jones, 5, were traveling in a car together when they were killed.

Family poured into the Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church in honor of their lives.

A crash report shows the four killed were traveling on West Third Street, Jones-Blevins in the driver’s seat, when their car went left of center. The report shows the car jumped a curb and hit a tree. The car spun before striking a second tree.

Police say their vehicle was traveling double the speed limit.

“When you go drive that fast going in a 35 mile per hour zone, you forget about the things on the side of the road like trees and RTA poles that are not very forgiving when you crash into them,” said Lt. James Mullins of the Dayton Police Department shortly after the crash.

The son of the driver shared with 2 News that he believed his mother might have suffered from a medical emergency while driving. He said she was prone to seizures and strokes.

An official cause of the crash has not been determined although police said speed may be a factor.

Police said a total of eight people were traveling in the five-seater car. The four others taken to the hospital are still recovering.

