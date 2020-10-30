Funeral services for UD student who died from COVID-19 complications held Friday

Michael Lang, 18, a first-year student in the College of Arts and Sciences from LaGrange, Illinois, died on October 22 following a lengthy hospitalization. (PHOTO: University of Dayton)

COUNTRYSIDE, Ill. (WDTN) – Funeral services for the University of Dayton student who died from complications of COVID-19 are being held Friday.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church in LaGrange, Illinois at 11 a.m Friday, Oct. 30. In order to attend the Mass, you must register online. You can also watch a livestream of the service on the St. Francis Xavier Facebook page.

According to the funeral home’s website, the livestream will begin 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled funeral start time at 11 a.m. Please use Chrome when streaming the funeral. Do not use Internet Explorer or Safari.

Michael Lang, 18, a first-year student in the College of Arts and Sciences from LaGrange, Ill., died on Oct. 22 following a lengthy hospitalization. Lang left campus on Sept. 13 to return home for remote study.

